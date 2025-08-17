Miley (forearm) was pulled off his rehab assignment Sunday after he experienced soreness during his start with Double-A Chattanooga on Friday, Pat Brennan of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The veteran lefty threw 38 pitches over 1.2 innings during his first rehab outing, but renewed soreness will result in him being re-evaluated. Miley has been sidelined nearly two months due to the forearm strain, and this setback puts his availability for the rest of the season into question.