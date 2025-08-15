The Reds sent Miley to Double-A Chattanooga on Friday to begin a rehab assignment.

Miley has been rehabbing a flexor strain in his throwing arm since late June, and he's finally been cleared to pitch in games. It's unclear how many minor-league appearances he'll require before being activated, but an August return seems likely. Given the Reds' pitching depth, it's unclear where Miley will slot in once healthy. Per Charlie Clifford of NBC 5 Cincinnati, Miley is slated to throw 40 pitches or two innings for Chattanooga on Friday.