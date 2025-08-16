Miley (forearm) allowed one run on one hit and two walks while striking out two over 1.2 innings of a rehab start at Double-A Chattanooga on Friday.

Miley began a rehab assignment, and the plan was for the lefty to throw two innings and 40 pitches -- he was removed one out short of that after 38 pitches. He likely would need another two rehab outings to get up to the five-inning/75-pitch range, which would put him on a track to return for September. Miley's been on the injured list since the middle of June.