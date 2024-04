Miley was diagnosed with a torn UCL in his left elbow Friday and will undergo Tommy John surgery, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The 37-year-old landed on the shelf with elbow swelling early in the week and had his initial MRI results come back inconclusive, but an in-person arthrogram revealed the worst-case scenario. It's a brutal development for the Brewers' rotation and Miley individually, who at this point plans to continue his career after recovering from the procedure.