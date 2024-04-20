Miley said Friday that he expects to make his next scheduled start despite taking a comebacker off his left knee during his outing Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Miley was hit by a 108-mph line drive during the first inning of Tuesday's loss and remained in the game for only two more innings. However, it seems the veteran southpaw was able to escape the incident with minimal damage. He's surrendered four earned runs across seven innings this year while striking out two batters and walking four, and he's lined up to start again Tuesday versus the Pirates.