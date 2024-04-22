The Brewers placed Miley on the 15-day injured list Monday with left elbow inflammation.

Miley got a late start to this season because of a shoulder problem and he missed time last season with elbow and lat issues. The veteran left-hander has often shown an ability to bounce back quickly from arm-related injuries, but he indicated Monday that this is a different feeling than he's had in the past, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Miley will undergo imaging Tuesday, at which point more should be known regarding how much time he might miss. Tobias Myers was called up from Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding move and seems likely to start in Miley's place Tuesday in Pittsburgh.