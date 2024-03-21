Miley said he was scratched from Thursday's game against the Giants due to groin tightness, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Miley also noted that he was going to begin the year on the injured list anyway after dealing with shoulder problems all spring, so it wasn't worth pushing it Thursday with his new groin issue. Miley will instead throw a bullpen session Thursday and may pitch in a game over the weekend, but it seems the Brewers will be without the 37-year-old southpaw to start the new season. Miley's absence opens the door for Aaron Ashby, Joe Ross or Robert Gasser to begin 2024 in Milwaukee's rotation.