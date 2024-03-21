Miley (shoulder) was scratched from his scheduled Cactus League start Thursday against the Giants, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Miley was slated to make his Cactus League debut after dealing with shoulder soreness all spring, but Robert Gasser is now set to start Thursday, and Miley isn't on the list of pitchers scheduled to pitch for Milwaukee. It's unclear what happened to Miley that caused him to be scratched, but manager Pat Murphy will likely provide more details on Miley's status when he addresses the media ahead of Thursday's game.