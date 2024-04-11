MIley did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's win over the Reds, allowing one run on one hit and two walks over four innings.

Miley was solid in his return from the 15-day-injured list (shoulder), allowing just one hit over his four innings of work while going 1-2-3 through Cincinnati's lineup in two of those frames. On the downside, the veteran lefty did issue two walks over that stretch while also hitting Jeimer Candelario with a pitch with two outs in the fourth. Miley will look to put together a cleaner outing next week when the Brewers host the Padres in Milwaukee.