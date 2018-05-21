Brewers' Zach Davies: Expected to return Thursday
Davies (shoulder) is expected to start Thursday against the Mets, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Davies has been on the 10-day disabled list for most of May, but it sounds like he'll be activated ahead of Thursday's series opener against the Mets after getting through a minor-league rehab start with no issues over the weekend. The Brewers will likely wait and see how he feels after a between-starts bullpen session Tuesday, but the 25-year-old is trending towards rejoining Milwaukee's rotation later this week. Prior to landing on the shelf, Davies compiled a 4.24 ERA across six starts. His return to the rotation likely means that either Brent Suter or Brandon Woodruff will be sent to the bullpen.
