Davies will not make his scheduled start Sunday against the Cardinals, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The Brewers were eliminated from postseason contention with a loss Saturday, and with that, the team has decided to turn to Aaron Wilkerson instead for the 2017 finale. Davies had a nice fantasy season, but his value was closely tied to his 17 wins, and pitcher wins can be unpredictable (see: Rick Porcello). The 24-year-old Davies had a bottom-seven K-BB% among qualified starters.