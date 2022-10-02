Pujols went 2-for-2 with a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 7-5 loss to Pittsburgh.

Batting third in his final regular season game at Busch Stadium, Pujols crushed his 702nd career home run, a 409-foot shot to center field. The future Hall of Famer also hit a ground rule double in the first inning to score two runs, but the offensive explosion was still not enough to give St. Louis the win in his last regular season home game. Pujols now has eight home runs in 26 games since the beginning of September and is slashing .268/.344/.543 through 346 plate appearances this season.