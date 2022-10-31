Pujols signed his retirement paperwork Monday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Pujols managed to turn back the clock during the second half of the 2022 campaign, but it wasn't enough to persuade the slugger to stick around for one more season. He'll hang it up after slashing .296/.374/.544 to go with 703 homers, 2218 RBI and 117 stolen bases over an immaculate 22-year career.
