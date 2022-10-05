Pujols isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Cardinals, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Pujols started the last five games and went 6-for-12 with three home runs, a double, 10 RBI and six runs, but he'll get a day off for Wednesday's regular-season finale. Lars Nootbaar is serving as the designated hitter and leading off.

