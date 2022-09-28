Pujols is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Milwaukee, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
After going 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-4 win, Pujols will get a breather Wednesday after he and the Cardinals celebrated a division-clinching victory the night before. Now that he's reached 700 home runs for his career and with St. Louis having punched its ticket to the postseason, the 42-year-old Pujols seems likely handle a part-time role over the final week of the regular season.
