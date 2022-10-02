Pujols went 1-for-2 with two RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 13-3 victory over the Pirates.
Pujols continued to rake Saturday, knocking in Paul Goldschmidt and Lars Nootbaar on a first inning single. He came around to score shortly thereafter on Corey Dickerson's grand slam. Pujols now has hits in back-to-back games and has gone 9-for-27 in his last nine appearances. During that span, the veteran first baseman has seven runs, three homers and eight RBI and has taking his batting average from .256 to .263.
More News
-
Cardinals' Albert Pujols: Hits home run No. 701•
-
Cardinals' Albert Pujols: Rests for second time in three games•
-
Cardinals' Albert Pujols: Steps out of lineup•
-
Cardinals' Albert Pujols: Joins 700 Homer Club•
-
Cardinals' Albert Pujols: Not starting nightcap•
-
Cardinals' Albert Pujols: Slugs career homer No. 698•