Pujols went 1-for-2 with two RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 13-3 victory over the Pirates.

Pujols continued to rake Saturday, knocking in Paul Goldschmidt and Lars Nootbaar on a first inning single. He came around to score shortly thereafter on Corey Dickerson's grand slam. Pujols now has hits in back-to-back games and has gone 9-for-27 in his last nine appearances. During that span, the veteran first baseman has seven runs, three homers and eight RBI and has taking his batting average from .256 to .263.