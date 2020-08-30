Reyes, who was charged with his first loss in an extra-innings defeat at the hands of the Indians on Saturday, has nevertheless allowed earned runs in only two of seven appearances and boasts a 29.7 percent strikeout rate across 8.1 innings.

The promising right-hander's career has been a series of fits and starts due to injuries, but he's finally getting a chance to put together a successful encore to a successful 2016 rookie campaign and putting it to good use overall. Reyes did have a pair of hiccups against the Royals earlier in the week, but he's otherwise missed plenty of bats and also has one victory, which came in one of those uneven performances against Kansas City on Wednesday. Reyes' control, which has been an issue since his minor-league days, does continue to be a weakness; however, he can be dominant when he's honed in, with Saturday's two scoreless innings during which he only allowed just one unearned run and recorded three strikeouts without issuing a walk serving as the latest example.