Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Will throw bullpen sessions next week
Reyes (elbow) is expected to head to Florida next week in preparation for spring training and begin throwing bullpen sessions when he arrives, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
A candidate to open last season in the Cardinals' rotation, Reyes' bid was foiled after he required season-ending Tommy John surgery on Feb. 16. The 23-year-old was able to resume throwing by last September, but he'll have to continue building up his arm again in preparation for a return to game action in 2018. Assuming Reyes hits no major snaps in his recovery, he'll open the upcoming season on the disabled list while he continues to progress through his throwing program. The organization is tentatively targeting May 1 for Reyes' reinstatement from the DL, with the team likely to deploy him out of the bullpen at that time in order to better control his workload. Reyes' return from a major arm injury in addition to his projected relief role limits his fantasy upside in single-season formats in 2018, but since the Cardinals still envision him as a starter over the long haul, he remains one of the more attractive young hurlers in dynasty settings.
