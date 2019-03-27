Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Sent to minors
Knizner was reassigned to minor-league camp Monday.
Knizner entered spring training with a chance to compete for backup duties to Yadier Molina, but those odds took a hit when the Cardinals signed Matt Wieters in late February. The 24-year-old had a .313/.368/.430 slash line between Double-A and Triple-A in 2018.
