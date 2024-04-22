Knizner went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's 6-4 win over Atlanta.
Knizner's three-run blast in the fourth inning helped erase Atlanta's early 3-0 lead. It was his first home run of the season and just his second hit. Knizner started for a second straight game and is filling in for Jonah Heim, who is currently on the bereavement list.
More News
-
Rangers' Andrew Knizner: Swats second spring homer•
-
Rangers' Andrew Knizner: Lands deal with Rangers•
-
Andrew Knizner: Non-tendered by Cardinals•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Tallies second steal•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Accounts for lone run in loss•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Swats ninth homer•