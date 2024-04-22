Knizner went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's 6-4 win over Atlanta.

Knizner's three-run blast in the fourth inning helped erase Atlanta's early 3-0 lead. It was his first home run of the season and just his second hit. Knizner started for a second straight game and is filling in for Jonah Heim, who is currently on the bereavement list.