Knizner went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's spring game against Arizona.

Knizner swatted his second Cactus League home run and is 6-for-23 (.261) with four extra-base hits and 10 RBI over eight spring games. He entered the game in the fourth inning as the designated hitter, but Knizner's shaping up to be the primary backup to Jonah Heim.