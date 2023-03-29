The Cardinals designated Misiewicz for assignment Wednesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The Cardinals dropped Misiewicz from the 40-man roster to clear a spot for outfield prospect Jordan Walker. Misiewicz was acquired from the Royals back in February after being removed from their 40-man roster and will go through the waiver process again.
