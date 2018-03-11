Reyes (ankle) was reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday.

Due to a lingering ankle injury, Reyes appeared in just one Grapefruit League game this spring, during which he gave up two runs on three hits and a walk while retiring just two batters. Reyes will likely return to Triple-A Memphis to start the 2018 season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories