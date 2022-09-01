The Cardinals plan to select DeLuzio's contract from Triple-A Memphis on Thursday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
The 28-year-old DeLuzio, whom the Diamondbacks selected in the minor-league portion of the 2021 Rule 5 draft last December, will reach the majors for the first time since entering the professional ranks in 2016. Over 94 games with Memphis this season, DeLuzio slashed .277/.353/.429 with nine home runs and a 30-for-36 success rate on stolen-base attempts. He'll likely serve as outfield depth in September for St. Louis, with most of DeLuzio's work likely to come in center field when either of Tyler O'Neill or Dylan Carlson are sitting out.