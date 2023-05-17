The Dodgers released DeLuzio on Tuesday.
DeLuzio was a roster casualty after the Dodgers promoted two of their top outfield prospects, Jonny DeLuca and Andy Pages, from Double-A Tulsa to Triple-A on Tuesday. After attending Dodgers camp as a non-roster invitee and failing to win a spot on the Opening Day roster, DeLuzio posted a .544 OPS while striking out in 31.1 percent of his plate appearances at Triple-A. The 28-year-old previously reached the big leagues with the Cardinals in 2022, appearing in 22 games.