Dodgers' Ben DeLuzio: Inks minors contract with LAD
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
DeLuzio signed a minor-league contract Thursday with the Dodgers, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
DeLuzio spent all of spring training with the Cubs, but they granted him his release Thursday morning. And the 28-year-old speedster has now found a new home. He'll report to Triple-A Oklahoma City.
