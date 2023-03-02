DeLuzio could earn an Opening Day bench spot with the Cubs, possibly as a right-handed alternative to Cody Bellinger in center field, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

With Seiya Suzuki (oblique) potentially set to miss the beginning of the regular season, the Cubs may need an extra outfield option. DeLuzio, who appeared in 22 games with St. Louis last year and recorded a .492 OPS, has a chance to grab a spot. However, he likely won't be on the fantasy radar as more of a defense-first player with limited offensive ability.