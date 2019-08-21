Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Still limited to live BP sessions
Cecil (wrist) is still facing hitters in live batting practice sessions but remains without any type of timetable for return, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Manager Mike Shildt acknowledged Tuesday that there's no indication Cecil is "on his way back to our [the big-league] level" this season, making it a bleak overall outlook for the veteran. Cecil has yet to pitch this season, and this latest report indicates he's increasingly likely to remain on the shelf for the entire campaign.
