Updating an earlier report, the discomfort Norris felt during Wednesday's outing against the Diamondbacks is primarily in his elbow. He'll be reevaluated Friday before it's determined whether he'll require a stint on the disabled list, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

It had been previously reported that Norris felt soreness on the inside of his right index finger during Wednesday's appearance, but it appears the original source of the problem was indeed his elbow. Manager Mike Matheny relayed that the team is hoping the issue is merely a "zinger", and that Thursday's rest day will remedy the situation. An update on Norris' condition is likely at some point Friday.