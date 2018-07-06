Cardinals' Bud Norris: Potential injury clarified
Updating an earlier report, the discomfort Norris felt during Wednesday's outing against the Diamondbacks is primarily in his elbow. He'll be reevaluated Friday before it's determined whether he'll require a stint on the disabled list, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
It had been previously reported that Norris felt soreness on the inside of his right index finger during Wednesday's appearance, but it appears the original source of the problem was indeed his elbow. Manager Mike Matheny relayed that the team is hoping the issue is merely a "zinger", and that Thursday's rest day will remedy the situation. An update on Norris' condition is likely at some point Friday.
More News
-
Cardinals' Bud Norris: Battles finger soreness in relief appearance•
-
Cardinals' Bud Norris: Comes through in ninth again•
-
Cardinals' Bud Norris: Saves 15th game Monday•
-
Cardinals' Bud Norris: Grabs 14th save•
-
Cardinals' Bud Norris: Takes loss Friday•
-
Cardinals' Bud Norris: Strikes out batter in 13th save•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Anderson, Piscotty signs
What do we make of recent strong performances from the likes of Jose Urena, Stephen Piscotty...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt in top 25
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Bullpen: Dominguez, Rondon earning saves
Seranthony Dominguez and Hector Rondon continue to pile up saves for their respective teams...
-
Waivers: Ohtani back; Garcia raking
The two-way player is down to a one-player for the time being, but Scott White says Shohei...
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.