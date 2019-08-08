Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Blows third save

Martinez (2-2) took the loss Wednesday as the Cardinals fell 2-1 to the Dodgers, striking out one and giving up one run on two hits in the ninth inning -- including a walkoff single by Russell Martin.

The right-hander entered the game in the ninth inning with a runner on first base and one out trying to protect a 1-0 lead, and instead Martinez blew his third save in 14 chances. He now has a 6.30 ERA in 10 innings to begin the second half, but the blown save was his first since June 19 and there's been little indication his job security as closer is on shaky ground.