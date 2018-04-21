Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Fans seven in no-decision

Martinez pitched six scoreless innings Saturday against the Reds, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out seven. He didn't factor into the decision.

The Reds managed to tie the ballgame immediately after Martinez left the game, squandering what was a strong performance from the St. Louis starter. He threw nearly two-thirds of his pitches for strikes, and he managed to induce seven groundouts to just one flyout. This outing lowered his ERA to a sparkling 1.42 mark, which he'll look to improve further in his next scheduled start Friday in Pittsburgh.