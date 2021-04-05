Martinez (0-1) allowed four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings in a loss to the Reds on Sunday.

The longtime Cardinal kept St. Louis in it early, but he decided to challenge Nick Castellanos with two on and two out in the fifth inning and Castellanos made Martinez pay. Around the Castellanos homer, Martinez was fine, throwing 50 total strikes and inducing 10 swinging strikes on 77 pitches. He will have friendlier park dimensions to work with next weekend when the Cardinals host the Brewers.