Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Will begin throwing program next week
Martinez (lat) will resume a throwing program Monday and is expected to return in 10-to-14 days, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Though the Cardinals have yet to share the results of Martinez's MRI, it appears as though he won't be sidelined for too much longer as the club is hopeful that he will return to the big-league mound before the end of May. Martinez went down with a right lat strain last Thursday, and recently underwent another MRI after noticing limited improvement over the past week. Expect an update on his status once he's able to resume throwing next week.
