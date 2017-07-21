Cardinals' Carson Kelly: Called up Friday
Kelly was promoted by St. Louis prior to Friday's game against the Cubs.
Kelly joined the big-league club for 10 games last season, going 2-for-13 at the plate with one RBI in a brief stay with the Cardinals. While at Triple-A Memphis this season, the 22-year-old has greatly impressed the organization, hitting .283/.375/.459 with 10 home runs and 41 RBI while figuring it out behind the plate. With Eric Fryer getting handed a DFA on Friday, Kelly will be Yadier Molina's backup moving forward.
