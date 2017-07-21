Kelly was promoted by St. Louis prior to Friday's game against the Cubs.

Kelly joined the big-league club for 10 games last season, going 2-for-13 at the plate with one RBI in a brief stay with the Cardinals. While at Triple-A Memphis this season, the 22-year-old has greatly impressed the organization, hitting .283/.375/.459 with 10 home runs and 41 RBI while figuring it out behind the plate. With Eric Fryer getting handed a DFA on Friday, Kelly will be Yadier Molina's backup moving forward.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast