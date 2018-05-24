Cardinals' Carson Kelly: Set for rehab stint
Kelly (hamstring) is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Thursday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Kelly is on the disabled list with a hamstring strain. He's scheduled to catch Thursday and Friday for the Redbirds before potentially being activated from the DL on Saturday, which is when he's first eligible. Once healthy, Kelly will work as the team's primary catcher until Yadier Molina (groin) returns.
