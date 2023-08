Triple-A Memphis reinstated Thomas (undisclosed) from its 7-day injured list Wednesday.

According to Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat, Jones had been on the shelf at Memphis since early June due to shoulder inflammation. The 25-year-old lefty turned in a 5.73 ERA and 1.79 WHIP and struck out 43 batters over 59.2 innings prior to being deactivated.