Triple-A Memphis placed Thomas on its 7-day injured list June 6 due to an unspecified injury.

The 25-year-old lefty has yet to start up a rehab assignment in the lower minors and is thus likely at least a week or more away from returning from the IL. Before being shelved with the unspecified injury, Thomas posted a 5.73 ERA, 1.79 WHIP and 43:18 K:BB across 59.2 innings at Memphis this season.