Ponce de Leon is a candidate for the No. 5 spot in the starting rotation as spring training begins, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

There are several candidates for the final spot in the rotation as spring training opens, as Carlos Martinez, Alex Reyes and even Johan Oviedo are also in contention. Silver points out that if manager Mike Shildt ultimately opts to go with a more steady presence, Ponce de Leon could be the choice, considering he's performed well overall in his 20 career starts and finished 2020 with a 2.65 ERA and 12.7 K/9 in the 17 innings covering his last three trips to the mound. The 29-year-old right-hander has also proven effective as a reliever, however, so there's also the chance he's a victim of his own versatility if Shildt decides Ponce de Leon's services could be better utilized in the bullpen.