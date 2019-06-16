Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Could make another start
Ponce de Leon is a candidate to make another start Wednesday in place of Adam Wainwright (hamstring), Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Ponce de Leon worked four innings in a spot start Friday, allowing a run on two hits and four walks while recording three strikeouts. The fact the 27-year-old wasn't sent back down to Triple-A Memphis on Saturday following Friday's doubleheader keeps him firmly in the conversation for the assignment, as does manager Mike Shildt's comment that Ponce de Leon "did a lot to help his cause" with his outing. A final decision on Wednesday's starter should be imminent, and it's worth noting that fellow prospect Alex Reyes is also considered a viable option to get a callup from the Redbirds.
