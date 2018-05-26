Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: X-rays negative
X-rays on Fowler's right knee came back negative Saturday and he is considered day-to-day, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
He left the game against the Pirates after being hit by a pitch, but fortunately he dodged a serious injury. Given how bad he has been this season (.158/.274/.289), the Cardinals may opt to give him several days off in order to give more playing time to rookies Tyler O'Neill and Harrison Bader.
