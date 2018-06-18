Cardinals' Greg Holland: On way back from DL
Holland (hip) will come off the disabled list in the coming days and will not make any more minor-league rehab appearances, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
The news comes courtesy of manager Mike Matheny, who went on to explain that Holland didn't exactly inspire much confidence in his rehab outings. The veteran right-hander allowed four earned runs on five hits and five walks over five minor-league appearances, exhibiting many of the same control problems that often got him into trouble at the major-league level prior to his injury. While Holland reportedly didn't make any specific mechanical adjustments during his rehab stint, Matheny relays that he told the Cardinals that "he's figuring it out." Naturally, Holland will need to corroborate that with results against big-league hitters, most likely in low-leverage situations until he proves himself over an extended stretch.
