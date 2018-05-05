Cardinals' Greg Holland: Throws scoreless eighth inning
Holland threw a scoreless inning Saturday against the Cubs, giving up one hit and one walk.
Holland came into the eighth with a two-run deficit and managed to prevent it from growing any larger, which proved critical when the Cardinals scored two in the ninth and two in the tenth to win the game. He still doesn't appear to be close to claiming the closing role in St. Louis, and his performances so far certainly haven't merited the opportunity. His ERA sits at 6.48 and it seems to be well-earned, as he's walked more batters (9) than he's struck out (7).
