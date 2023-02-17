Hicks is expected to earn high-leverage spots as a reliever to begin 2023, Derrick Goold of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Hicks split time as a starter and a reliever last season, but he was more effective out of the bullpen. The hard-throwing righty has added some weight to get back to where his body is most comfortable, and that should in turn help his durability after he missed time with shoulder, forearm and neck issues throughout 2022. Manager Oliver Marmol tends to avoid strict roles in the bullpen, so Hicks should join Ryan Helsley and Giovanny Gallegos as the Cardinals' top late-inning options.