Hicks (3-1) earned the win over the Rockies on Wednesday, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five over five frames.

Hicks pitched well for most of the contest and allowed just one run up until the fifth inning. However, that's where the right-hander would run into trouble after allowing four consecutive batters to reach with one out, ultimately leading to two more runs coming across for Colorado. The seven hits and three runs allowed both marked season highs for Hicks, who has now failed to go beyond five innings in back-to-back starts. He now holds a 5.00 ERA over two May starts to go along with an 8:6 K:BB.