Hicks (4-2) allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits and struck out four without walking a batter over 5.1 innings, taking the loss versus the Yankees on Friday.

Aaron Judge did most of the damage against Hicks, taking him deep for a three-run home run in the third inning and a solo shot in the sixth. The five runs allowed were the most Hicks has given up in a start this season, though it was a positive to see him issue no walks for the fourth time in 12 outings. Homers are becoming a problem for the right-hander -- he's allowed five of them over his last four starts after giving up just one across his first eight outings. For the season, Hicks is at a strong 2.70 ERA with a 1.12 WHIP and 52:19 K:BB over 63.1 innings. He's projected to make his next start on the road in Arizona.