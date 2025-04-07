Hicks allowed three runs on six hits and a walk over 5.1 innings in a no-decision against Seattle on Sunday. He struck out five in the victory.

Hicks was not as sharp as he was in his 2025 debut. He kept the Mariners' bats in check for the most part but coughed up solo homers to Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh in the first and third innings, respectively. Hicks generated 10 swinging strikes, including five with his sweeper. He's sporting a 2.38 ERA with an 11:3 K:BB through 11.1 frames. Hicks is lined up for a tough matchup in Yankee Stadium next weekend.