Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey confirmed Monday that Hicks will go back into the rotation in 2025, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

It had been the plan and the Giants will not deviate from it even as Hicks struggled to hold up both from a performance and health standpoint in 2024 while making 20 of 29 appearances as a starting pitcher. Hicks finished the year with a 4.01 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 90:41 K:BB over 98.2 frames during his time in the Giants' rotation. He did finish with 109.2 innings, theoretically better setting him up to handle a starter's workload in 2025.