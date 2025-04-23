Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Hicks (1-3) took the loss Tuesday as the Giants were routed 11-3 by the Brewers, coughing up six runs (five earned) on eight hits and three walks over five-plus innings. He struck out five.

After tossing six scoreless innings against the Astros in his season debut, Hicks' results have rapidly gone backwards. The 28-year-old right-hander has been tagged for at least five earned runs in three straight starts, leaving him with a rough 6.59 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 24:13 K:BB through 27.1 innings. There should be some positive regression coming -- Hicks' FIP is 3.98, and his 56.9 percent LOB rate is well below league average -- but he'll be tough to deploy until he begins to get back on track. Hicks is scheduled to make his next start at home this weekend against the Rangers.

More News