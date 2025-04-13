Hicks (1-1) took the loss Saturday as the Giants fell 8-4 to the Yankees, coughing up seven runs on eight hits and three walks over four-plus innings. He struck out three.

After a strong start to the season, Hicks crashed back to earth in the Bronx as the Yankees scored twice in the first inning before chasing the right-hander from the game as part of a five-run fifth. Hicks got the hook after 94 pitches (55 strikes), but he did at least manage to keep the ball in the park. He'll take a 5.87 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB through 15.1 innings into his next outing, which lines up to be another tough road matchup next week in Philadelphia.