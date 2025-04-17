Hicks (1-2) took the loss Thursday against the Phillies, allowing five runs on six hits and four walks over seven innings. He struck out five.

It looked like it would be a short outing for Hicks, who allowed the first five Phillies to reach base in the opening frame, ultimately allowing five runs. However, the 28-year-old Hicks managed to blank Philadelphia over his subsequent six innings, allowing just one additional hit. While the Giants couldn't overcome the early deficit in an eventual 6-4 defeat, it was an impressive rebound effort from Hicks. The right-hander will carry a 6.04 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 19:10 K:BB into his next start, tentatively lined up for next week against the Brewers.